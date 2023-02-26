Home Sports Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1: video, goals and highlights
Sports

Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1: video, goals and highlights

by admin
Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1: video, goals and highlights

Come in and score. A goal by Thorstvedt gives three very important points to Sassuolo who conquers the Via del Mare in Lecce and hooks the Giallorossi at 27 points in the standings (+10 over Verona). Lecce starts well but shuts down soon. Sassuolo tries with Bajrami and Tressoldi. In the second half Thorstvedt scored with a header (deviation by Hjulmand) and Lecce struggled to react. In the final Strefezza devours the 1-1 ball

report cards

See also  Pioli: Milan has always been the best 0-5 Atalanta has taught me and the team a lot – yqqlm

You may also like

At the end of the Dragon Star War...

Premier League title race: Manchester City ‘send message’...

Serie A: Empoli-Napoli 0-2, the Azzurri +18 points...

Bellator 291: Ukraine’s Yaroslav Amosov outclasses Logan Storley...

Bandecchi (Ternana), the president spits at the fans....

The two teams scored 351 points, the Kings...

Winter sports and wellness in Trentino, between Spa...

Jalen Hood-Schifino makes the difference as Indiana upsets...

IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022/23, the recap of...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy