The evening in Lecce seems like one made on purpose for the imminent match between the Giallorossi from Salento and Verona. A crucial match in the fight for salvation that the bosses approach with the serenity of the four points more margin but also with a state of form in sharp decline after the good first part of the season. For Verona, on the other hand, it is an inside-out match to which the defeat of Spezia the day before adds further motivation: a positive result would mean finally putting your head out of the red zone of the standings, after a season with more downs than ups. Even the public feels the importance of the match and populates the “Via Del Mare” with around 25,000 visitors, a considerable number and commensurate with the high stakes.

The first half hour is played in a surreal atmosphere, with the Curva Nord remaining silent and without patches, while the ultras from Verona are still not seen in the away sector. The subsequent entry ofHellas armywhich begins with offensive choruses towards Lecce, warms the atmosphere to which the North also contributes considerably, with the lighting of many torches that illuminate the sector with the chorus “We are the ruin of Italy” as a background song.

However, starting from the guests, with the banner displayed on display, they unite well and offer their characteristic support: powerful, dry choirs that make themselves heard without any difficulty. Nothing to say about the Veronese, always beautiful to hear and see, with the flags always blowing to give them color and movement.

If the importance of the match affects the people of Lecce in some way, it does so only in a positive way: after the initial prolonged silence, their support is as massive and powerful as ever, even if unfortunately the progress of the match on the pitch is the same as last period, with the most motivated Scala players who manage to take the entire stake and get out of the relegation zone. However, the torches chase each other throughout the game, the slaps are all dense and very beautiful, repeating and more melodic chants that alternate with each other in an interesting mix, in short, in the stands there is tangible proof that this fan base absolutely does not deserve the Serie B. Now the team would do well to realize or convince themselves of this.