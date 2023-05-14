Home » Authorities activate Code Rosa in the Valley
News

Authorities activate Code Rosa in the Valley

by admin
Authorities activate Code Rosa in the Valley

In order to prevent gender violence during the celebration of Mother’s Day, the Government of Valle, together with the mayor’s office of Cali and the regional authorities They activated the Code Pink from this Friday.

The activation was carried out during a day of awareness and citizen information on gender-based violence in the square ‘Jairo Varela’.

As will be remembered, the celebration of Mother’s Day is considered by the authorities as the most violent date of the year.

With Code Pink seeks to prevent, protect and ensure timely care for women during the celebration of Mother’s Day.

Likewise, its objective is that the entities that are articulated in the Route of Attention to Victims can have a timely and accurate reaction to any emergency situation during celebrations like this one.

Prevention and protection

Governor Clara Luz Roldán, stated that “one of the most special dates is approaching, such as Mother’s Day, but also a celebration which unfortunately becomes a tragic day for many families due to gender-based violence. For this reason, we have decided to activate the Pink Code as a prevention and protection mechanism for our women”.

The Secretary of Women, Gender Equity and Sexual Diversity of the Valley, Luz Dey Escobar, pointed out that “with the activation of the Pink Code it is sought that the institutions are willing with greater attention and response capacity so that this weekendwhich is the celebration of Mother’s Day, let’s have a weekend free of violence”.

The official recalled that the Government of Valle del Cauca has arranged the Psycho-orientation Channel 620 35 80 through which an interdisciplinary team with psychologists, social workers and lawyers, are willing to provide guidance, advice and accompaniment of the Route of Attention to Victims of Gender Violence if necessary.

See also  Mass protests in Israel again: warnings of civil war

Comments

You may also like

he scored two goals and then found out...

Accident between car and bike, cyclist died in...

President of the Rural Association of Paraguay present...

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the...

De Luca meets entertainment world, regional support will...

Will the PDM continue the sit-in until the...

Repair of the road between Turin and the...

President Biden Announces Appointments to Key Positions at...

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid is unwell

Giro d’Italia: Buitrago, the best Colombian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy