Authorities activate Code Rosa in the Valley

In order to prevent gender violence during the celebration of Mother’s Day, the Government of Valle, together with the mayor’s office of Cali and the regional authorities They activated the Code Pink from this Friday.

The activation was carried out during a day of awareness and citizen information on gender-based violence in the square ‘Jairo Varela’.

As will be remembered, the celebration of Mother’s Day is considered by the authorities as the most violent date of the year.

With Code Pink seeks to prevent, protect and ensure timely care for women during the celebration of Mother’s Day.

Likewise, its objective is that the entities that are articulated in the Route of Attention to Victims can have a timely and accurate reaction to any emergency situation during celebrations like this one.

Prevention and protection

Governor Clara Luz Roldán, stated that “one of the most special dates is approaching, such as Mother’s Day, but also a celebration which unfortunately becomes a tragic day for many families due to gender-based violence. For this reason, we have decided to activate the Pink Code as a prevention and protection mechanism for our women”.

The Secretary of Women, Gender Equity and Sexual Diversity of the Valley, Luz Dey Escobar, pointed out that “with the activation of the Pink Code it is sought that the institutions are willing with greater attention and response capacity so that this weekendwhich is the celebration of Mother’s Day, let’s have a weekend free of violence”.

The official recalled that the Government of Valle del Cauca has arranged the Psycho-orientation Channel 620 35 80 through which an interdisciplinary team with psychologists, social workers and lawyers, are willing to provide guidance, advice and accompaniment of the Route of Attention to Victims of Gender Violence if necessary.

