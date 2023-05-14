Home » President of the Rural Association of Paraguay present at the Expo Rodeo Neuland 2023
President of the Rural Association of Paraguay present at the Expo Rodeo Neuland 2023

President of the Rural Association of Paraguay present at the Expo Rodeo Neuland 2023

In a statement, the President of the Rural Association of Paraguay, Pedro Galli, told our station that he is participating in this important event and different from previous years, due to the weather conditions, above all quite adverse and now it is a rebirth in the Chaco . We are going to have a recovery of the greenery and the herd with the help of the weather, although the Chaco has this characteristic, he mentioned at the official opening ceremony of the EXPO RODEO NEULAND 2023 Neuland Exhibition Field, Boquerón Department


