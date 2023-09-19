Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive Lee Ka-chiu will be attending the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games, according to a statement from the Office of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR. Lee Jiachao will be leading a delegation to Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province on September 22, and will be attending the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games the following day.

During his visit, Lee will be visiting the Asian Games Village and attending the flag-raising ceremony of the Hong Kong delegation. He will also meet with the athletes to learn about their preparations and watch the Asian Games events to cheer for the participating Hong Kong athletes.

Speaking to the media before attending the executive meeting, Lee Jiachao mentioned that Hong Kong, China will be sending a delegation of 680 athletes and a total of 960 people, the largest number in history. He expressed confidence that the athletes from Hong Kong, China will give their all to demonstrate their strength and bring glory to Hong Kong at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In addition, starting from September 23, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department in Hong Kong will be setting up live broadcast areas at 36 recreational venues across 18 districts. This will allow citizens to cheer for the athletes participating in the Asian Games. Some shopping malls will also be broadcasting live Asian Games events and extending their business hours in the evening.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is set to be a significant event for Hong Kong, China, and the attendance of Chief Executive Lee Jiachao highlights the importance of the occasion. With the largest delegation in history, Hong Kong athletes are expected to make a strong impression and bring home medals for their region. The live broadcast areas and extended business hours at shopping malls will give Hong Kong citizens the opportunity to show their support and enthusiasm for their athletes.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will undoubtedly be a platform for athletic excellence and cultural exchange, and Hong Kong SAR’s participation will further strengthen the ties between Hong Kong and mainland China. The opening ceremony, which will be attended by Chief Executive Lee Jiachao, will mark the beginning of two weeks of fierce competition and celebration of sportsmanship in Asia.

