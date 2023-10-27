Legendary Chess Player Rui Naiwei Finds Happiness in Go as She Competes in Fourth Intelligent Games

Title: Rui Naiwei Finds Happiness and Continues Go Legend at Intelligent Games

Subtitle: The 60-year-old legendary chess player embraces the joy of playing Go after nearly 50 years in the game

October 28, 2023

Hefei – Rui Naiwei, the renowned female chess player who has been a prominent figure in the chess world for nearly five decades, recently participated in the Intelligent Games for the fourth time. At almost 60 years old, Rui Naiwei emphasizes that the true meaning of Go lies in the happiness it brings.

In the women’s Go competition of the Intellect Games, Rui Naiwei displayed her skills by completing the fast chess competition. After a bye in the first round, she defeated Guizhou chess player Zhou Yushan. However, Rui Naiwei faced defeats against Beijing chess player Cao Youyin and Sichuan player Zhao Yifei. In the seventh to eighth place competition, she emerged victorious against Shanxi player Li Xinyi and secured the seventh place spot. Rui Naiwei’s passion for the game was evident as she spent time reviewing the match with Li Xinyi, laughing and arranging chess pieces in a light-hearted manner.

Despite finishing the game, Rui Naiwei remained fully engrossed in the world of chess. She engaged with fellow chess enthusiasts and immersed herself in studying the game. After bidding farewell to friends, she calmly left the stadium, a simple canvas bag in hand. Having learned Go at the age of 11 and having played for almost 50 years, Rui Naiwei’s smile reveals her enduring love for the game. When asked whether she still finds happiness in playing Go, she nodded without hesitation.

Rui Naiwei has had a deep connection with the National Intellectual Games. Participating in the first ever Intelligent Games, she registered as a chess player for the Korean Chess Academy and has since represented Shanghai in subsequent games, winning gold medals in all three instances. In 2017, Rui Naiwei became the oldest player to win a gold medal in the history of the National Games’ women’s individual Go event. She continued her success by clinching the mixed doubles open championship for Shanghai at the 2021 Shaanxi National Games. Notably, Go was last an official event at the National Games 28 years ago, when Rui Naiwei also secured a gold medal for Shanghai.

Reflecting on her fourth participation in the Intelligent Games, Rui Naiwei commented on the increased scale and participation, expressing her satisfaction with the event’s growth. However, what truly matters to her is reuniting with friends and engaging in face-to-face chess matches and post-game analysis. Rui Naiwei cherishes these moments, which have been scarce due to the limited opportunities for offline games in recent years.

Rui Naiwei’s journey in Go is nothing short of legendary. Born in Shanghai in 1963, she started playing Go at the age of 11 and became the only female ninth-dan player at 25. Her historic breakthrough occurred in the 1992 Yingshi Cup, where she reached the semi-finals after defeating top players like Hideki Komatsu, Lee Chang-ho, and Yang Jae-ho. Last year, Korean female player Choi Jing broke Rui Naiwei’s 30-year record by achieving a similar feat. Her remarkable achievements include defeating renowned masters Lee Chang-ho and Cho Hun-hyun during the heyday of Korean Go, winning the oldest national championship in Korea.

Unlike many other chess players who retire after achieving fame, Rui Naiwei remains actively involved in the chess world. She recently represented the Shanghai team in the Women’s Siege League.

Looking ahead, Rui Naiwei recognizes that her ability to compete in chess may diminish with age, but she vows to seize every opportunity to play. Describing Go as essential as air and water to her, she acknowledges the profound happiness the game brings into her life.

Rui Naiwei’s remarkable journey in Go shows no signs of ending. Her legendary status in the chess world continues to flourish, inspiring chess players and enthusiasts around the globe.

Source:

“Guangzhou Daily” Page A7, October 28, 2023

