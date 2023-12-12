LEGIONNAIRES UNDER THE MAGNIFIER: The Dutch Dream. Janošek’s move to the west proves it

Well, the weekend. Technically speaking, Breda already played the given duel on Friday, but in any case it was successful. Also thanks to Janošek, who (as in every league match so far) was not lacking in the basics. In addition, he lasted the full ninety minutes on the pitch in the position of left offensive midfielder. He created the team’s attacking actions with the same ease as usual, as evidenced by 63 accurate passes and five key passes, and he also managed to create one set piece.

Photogallery

Photo: Sofascore.com

Legionnaires Weekend Rating

The midfielder, who celebrated the championship title with Viktoria Plzeň in 2022, did not enter the statistics in the most recent duel. Otherwise, they do not suffer from a lack of productivity in Breda. In eighteen games, he scored eight goals and added five assists on top of that, so he is already experiencing the most successful season in adult football in this regard.

Understandably, in a still relatively new field of activity, he was included in the box of indispensable. “Dutch football suits me, actually that’s why I chose this country. It is played offensively, it suits me here,” Janošek praised the Western style of soccer in the Livesport Daily podcast.

The 25-year-old footballer, on the other hand, also fulfills to the letter what was promised from him in Breda. “We were looking for a creative, attacking midfielder who can score goals. That’s why we’re happy that we managed to bring Dominik,” stated the club’s technical director Peter Maas in the summer, shortly after signing a contract with Janošek until 2025.

The question remains whether the Czech midfielder will even last until the end of his contract in second division Breda. Given his more than decent autumn form, it cannot be ruled out that he will soon be moving to a more lucrative address.

Share this: Facebook

X

