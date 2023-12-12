Change of government in Warsaw is imminent

Donald Tusk in Poland’s parliament (Michal Dyjuk/AP/dpa)

Tusk’s cabinet could be sworn in on Wednesday. He could then travel to the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday as the new Polish Prime Minister.

Tusk’s liberal-conservative alliance and two other partners have a clear majority in parliament. After the election in October, President Duda initially gave the order to form a government to Prime Minister Morawiecki. Its right-wing nationalist party PiS is the strongest force in parliament. However, Morawiecki was unable to find enough partners for an alliance. Yesterday, as expected, Morawiecki failed in a confidence vote.

PiS recently changed the rules in its own favor

As ARD correspondent Martin Adam reports, in recent weeks the PiS had increasingly blatantly put its people into positions, changed rules in their favor and destroyed files in order to make future reform and legal processing more difficult.

Tusk explained: “The PiS has decided to use the last few weeks to devastate and destroy the Polish state. This is a waste of money and time and an attempt to install a fifth column of the PiS in all possible areas. We will very have to tackle the clean-up quickly and very decisively.”

You can hear a recent report from our correspondent in Warsaw on the confidence vote here.

This message was sent on December 12th, 2023 on the Deutschlandfunk program.

Share this: Facebook

X

