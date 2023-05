The sisters Adriana and Ana-Roxana Lehaci took third place in the kayak doubles over 200 m final at the flat water world cup in Poznan on Saturday.

The Upper Austrian duo was exactly one second behind the Polish winners Martyna Klatt/Helena Wisniewska in 39.95 seconds, the Italians Susanna Cicali/Francesca Genzo were 0.12 seconds faster than the Lehaci siblings. Her compatriot Manfred Pallinger was third in the B final in the Canadian single over 1,000 m.