Kora, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

when you talk to Kora, one of the new jewels of the Spanish music scene, it seems that you are talking to a childhood friend. At twenty-one years old, Kora has a fresh and revolutionary perspective on the world of music, thanks to the transparency that characterizes her. And the new mixtape of her, “☆☆☆” (La Marea, 23), is one more example.

Despite having practically only four years of career, Kora feel that time has passed quickly. “I feel that I have learned a lot, but I still have a lot to learn”, confess. It is logical, since his path begins, although it is evident that up to now she has shown determination and talent. Kora started in music at the age of seventeen, but her first meeting with her was much earlier. A little eight-year-old Kora found a vinyl of the Catalan rumba by Los Manolos. At that moment she discovered her passion. The cover of the vinyl had a guitar that sparked a curiosity that led her to be drawn to the instrument. She from that moment she knew that music would be an important part of her life. Because Kora has always been an artist. She recently studied theater, but beyond the stage, the performing arts are therapy for her. Thanks to the theater, she can now let go on stage when it comes to playing. “At first, it was very difficult for me to go on stage and express myself, but little by little I found my voice and my style.”

"What inspires me is authenticity, those who have a unique and personal musical project" Autodidact, Kora she learned to produce herself, preferring the computer to the guitar, until she found her own sound. "I think the debate that exists with music purists is unnecessary. Pure music is what comes from within. Come out as it comes out: it's music. It annoys me when people criticize electronic music saying it's not real music. Using technology allows more freedom of creation at the same time that it is cheaper and even ecological. Things are changing and this allows more people to have the resources to make music."reflect.

The rise of Kora it was almost spur of the moment. What is the probability that an agency in Madrid listens to your songs on Spotify and sends you a direct message on Instagram? When that happened, Kora thought it was a joke. At least until she paid for her trip to the capital and helped her turn her life around. Her first concert was in Cádiz, in 2021, and it was her own local council that contacted her. “It was a great moment for me. I realized that I really could do it. There are people who see my art and bet on me”. Now that he’s grown as an artist, Kora feels more responsibilities coming up. He manages a schedule, usually tight, as he has many things to attend to. Dedicating yourself full time to music was not as easy as it seemed. “For me, music is my personal diary, the place where I can be myself. I’ve reached a point in my career where mixtapes helped me discover who I am. Now is the time to put out singles”. And in those singles he usually writes about his circle, about his favorite people in the world, about his people. Her music is a reflection on how relationships with friends, family and love are. For her, the people around her are like plants and she tries to be the fertilizer that makes them grow. Her parents are the perfect example of this, at first they did not understand her career as an artist, but they decided to support her. “As much as they still don’t understand why I love the world of music so much, they are always there. They don’t know why I do what I do, and that they support me despite not understanding it is something beautiful for me.”