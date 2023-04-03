Original title: Leiden praised Zhai Xiaochuan: He grabbed key offensive rebounds and contributed key points

According to news on April 1, in the 40th round of the 2022-23 CBA regular season, the Beijing team defeated the Guangzhou team 101-87.

Beijing team coach Layden said: “Congratulations to our players and coaching staff. The arrangement before the game is two points. We must defend toughly on the defensive end and hope to play fast on the offensive end. All our players played 100 % of the momentum, the defensive end is also doing very well, although there are some stumbles, but then we also played the offense we wanted, and finally scored more than 100.”

Lyden commented on Zhai Xiaochuan’s performance: “He played very well today. He played very well in the fourth quarter, grabbed a very critical offensive rebound, and also scored key points for the team. Throughout the game, he did a good job defensively. He played very well, and he protected the rebounds very well, because Leaf didn’t play today.”

Guangzhou coach Guo Shiqiang said: "We did not do well in two points in today's game. The first is that the offense is not patient enough, and the second is that there are many turnovers. The main loss is in these two points. The offensive handling of the ball, the choice of opportunities, and the rationality. question."

