But how far will they go? The fantastic epic continues for the Lensois players, winners Friday, April 7, from Strasbourg (2-1), in an almost impregnable Bollaert stadium. With this thirteenth success at home in fifteen games, Racing Club de Lens has placed itself in the wake of Paris Saint-Germain, a fragile and threatened leader.

The Blood and Gold now have 63 points, only three less than the Parisians who remain on two consecutive defeats before moving on Saturday (at 9 p.m.) to Nice on behalf of the 30e daytime.

Faced with Strasbourg, Friday evening, the artesian success could have been wider, as the Lensois dominated their opponents. After a rough start to the game, the situation was resolved thanks to a great collective action concluded by Przemyslaw Frankowski in the 11e minute. Upon receiving a bright pass from ex-Strasbourger Adrien Thomasson, the Pole deceived Matz Sels with a straight shot from the right foot, which ended up in the small Strasbourg net (1-0). Initially refused for an offside position, the goal was validated after using video assistance.

For the superstitious, the fate of the match was already almost sealed. The goals of the Polish international act as talismans for Lens: Frankowski has, with his achievement of the day, scored nine goals since his arrival in Artois in 2021, for eight wins and a draw.

Strasbourg in the fight to maintain

Lens had several chances to worsen the score in the first period, but Strasbourg was saved by Matz Sels, decisive against Adrien Thomasson (18e) and Angelo Fulgini (23e), both perfectly served by Loïs Openda, then against the Belgian striker himself (43e). The Lensoise charge continued on the return from the locker room, but Matz Sels again intervened on two strikes from Fulgini (53e et 63e).

On the other side of the field, Strasbourg lacked sharpness on its rare occasions, and did not really worry Brice Samba for a long time. Lens ended up making the break at 65e minute thanks to Facundo Medina, with a low shot that hit the post before returning (2-0).

In an apathetic end to the game, and while the Lensois supporters had just intoned The settlements a capella, Strasbourg reduced the mark with a solitary blow, an ideally curled shot from Kévin Gameiro that Brice Samba did not even try to get (85e, 2-1). The goal woke up the Alsatians, but they could not find the fault a second time, even finishing the match at ten after the expulsion for a second yellow of Habib Diallo (90 + 4), for dispute after an action where he demanded a penalty.

Strasbourg continues with this defeat its long Way of the Cross. CASN, 16e with 26 points, has no margin on the first relegation, Auxerre (17e26 pts), which travels to Ajaccio on Sunday (19e, 21 pts). At the end of the weekend, the Alsatians may well have returned to the relegation zone.

“You have to go get, tear off the supportadmitted Frédéric Antonetti, the coach of Racing Club de Strasbourg. We have to save the place in Ligue 1. We can’t just say that it wasn’t too bad. »

“We do not forbid ourselves anything”

The Lensois are far from this concern with this fourth consecutive victory which also turns out to be an excellent operation in the race for the podium against Marseille (3e60 pts) and Monaco (4e57 pts), who travel respectively to Lorient and Nantes on Sunday.

The icing on the cake: on the next day, Lens will travel to the Parc des Princes to face PSG. A match that could smell of sulfur, especially since the Lensois have already found the key against Paris this season, the 1is January in the first leg (3-1 victory).

“We are happy to have won tonight, in a difficult gameappreciated the trainer Franck Haise, Friday evening. Everyone manages their pressure. We manage ours. For the rest, everyone does what he has to do. We do not forbid ourselves anything. »

