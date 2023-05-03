Lens wins in Toulouse and comes back in the wake of Marseille, second

Lensois striker, Loïs Openda, facing TFC goalkeeper, Maxime Dupé, on May 2, 2023 in Toulouse. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

This is the ideal scenario to ensure suspense and a boiling atmosphere in Bollaert. Four days before the shock at home against Marseille, the Racing club de Lens, provided the essentials, Tuesday, May 2, by going to win, in the evening, at the Toulouse winners of the Coupe de France (1-0) , in a late match of the 33rde Ligue 1 day.

Only one point will separate the Lensois, third, from the Marseille dolphin when the two teams meet on Saturday with the Champions League in sight. And, why not, a half-open eye on the title of champion of France in the event of complete scuttling of Paris Saint-Germain, leader in trouble with five points ahead of OM.

Under pressure after OM’s victory on Sunday against Auxerre (2-1), the Sang et Or fulfilled their contract by winning on Tuesday, and almost secured the podium, now eight points ahead of Monaco in five days from the end.

The Violets on a cloud at the start of the match

Despite a very good first half hour, on the heels of its victorious Cup final against Nantes (5-1), the TFC concedes a fifth consecutive defeat at home, without too many consequences since its maintenance is almost assured ( 13e with 41 points).

The Toulouse coach, Philippe Montanier, spent on the Lensois bench from 2018 to 2020, had questioned the programming of the match the day before as for “sports fairness” of the race for the C1. Seventy-two hours after the Stade de France, forty-eight hours after the celebrations in the Place du Capitole, a hangover inevitably awaited its players against one of the most intense teams in the championship.

With nine changes in the starting lineup compared to Saturday, the Violets, still on their cloud in a sold-out Stadium to celebrate their heroes, ignored fatigue. Heckled as rarely in recent weeks, the Northerners bent on a curling shot from Vincent Sierro right next door (5e) and two hot chances from Fares Chaïbi (25e et 27e), but they did not break.

Openda still goalscorer

On receiving a center from Massadio Haïdara, Belgian striker Loïs Openda, already the author of an express hat-trick in the first leg (3-0), even scored on his first real opportunity his 18e goal of the season. This opener had the merit of bringing down Toulouse’s euphoria a little and Racing almost took advantage of it to double the lead, but Openda found the side netting (41e) and Seko Fofana the gloves of Maxime Dupé (45e).

The confrontation between these two future Europeans fell into a false rhythm in the second half, even if Toulouse, carried by their public, pushed to the end to deceive the vigilance of a reassuring Brice Samba at the end of the match.

Much less convincing than ten days ago against Monaco (3-0), Franck Haise’s players missed the break on a too uncrossed header from Florian Sotoca (72e) and another unsuccessful Openda raid (82e), but they will settle for it.

“We were never flamboyant in this match but we knew how to win it and the victory is not illogicalanalyzed the northern coach, Frank Haise. We were able to stay strong until the end thanks to our maturity. »

” It’s annoying “, lamented for his part Philippe Montanier. ” We did a good half hour and paradoxically that’s when we take the goal. We lack that little extra to do better against the big teams.”he added.

This new defeat against a “big” did not prevent the Toulouse supporters from celebrating once again their first trophy since 1957, officially presented after the meeting. The Lensois “final” will take place on Saturday in Bollaert.

Toulouse players celebrate their victory in the Coupe de France, with their supporters, at home, on May 2, 2023. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP