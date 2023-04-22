Les Bleus heavily beaten in Switzerland in preparation for the World Cup

At the start of its preparation for the World Cup in Finland and Latvia (May 12-28), the France team suffered a second defeat against Switzerland on Saturday in Lausanne (6-0). Philippe Bozon’s players, who had held up well against the Helvetians the day before in Visp (2-1), this time completely took on the water against a superiorly armed opponent (7th in the International Federation rankings, six ranks ahead of France 13th).