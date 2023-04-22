Truck ended up in an abyss on the Suaza-Florence highway

This morning there was an accident on the Suaza-Florencia road that left a van-type truck at the bottom of an abyss.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred near the tunnels that connect the department of Caquetá with Huila.

The vehicle was apparently transporting cheese, and the reasons that led the driver to lose control and fall into the abyss are unknown. Fortunately, the driver managed to get out of his vehicle consciously and call for help.

The event occurred at kilometer 51 of the aforementioned road. Paramedics arrived there and with the help of some citizens, they rescued the driver on a stretcher who apparently had some injuries.

Authorities are already at the scene of the accident to carry out the corresponding investigations and establish the possible causes of the event.

another accident

In another event also presented this Saturday morning on the Bogotá-Medellín road, an intermunicipal bus from the Tour Star company with SZU 432 plates fell into an abyss at kilometer 47 of the road. The vehicle was carrying 40 passengers belonging to a Christian church.

It may interest you: Where did the $250 million in counterfeit bills seized in Huila go?

According to preliminary information, the driver would have lost control of the vehicle leaving the road. The Firefighters did an arduous job of rescuing the passengers and made an assessment of 39 people at the point. Unfortunately, the balance is 24 people referred to hospitals in the area according to their complexity.

The authorities have activated an emergency plan to deal with this situation. Units of the National Police, Civil Defense, Fire Department and medical personnel from area hospitals are working at the scene of the accident.