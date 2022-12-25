Home Sports Lewandowski was suspended for 3 games. Western media revealed that Harvey has 3 alternatives – yqqlm
Original title: Lewandowski was suspended for 3 games Western media revealed that Harvey has 3 alternatives

CCTV News: After the Spanish Administrative Court of Sport upheld Lewandowski’s 3-match suspension, Harvey is already looking for Lewandowski’s replacement. The Polish striker will miss Barcelona’s La Liga games against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Getafe.

First on the replacement list appears to be Ferran Torres. This is not the first time Ferran has been deployed as an attacking benchmark, despite scoring just seven goals in 26 appearances for Barca.

Ansu Fati is also a possible option. The striker is looking to put injury behind him. He has been good in the box and can play as a No.9. This season, he has scored 3 goals in 20 official games when he has served as a substitute more than a starter.

In the end there is Depay, although the Dutchman may leave Barcelona. He is not a killer, but he can be used as a replacement for Lewandowski. Since joining Barca, he has scored 14 goals in 41 appearances, although he has only played three games this season, scoring one goal.

