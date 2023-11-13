Home » Li Pengzhuoer Makes History with Fourth Championship Win in Campus Swimming Competition
Sports

Li Pengzhuoer Makes History with Fourth Championship Win in Campus Swimming Competition

by admin

Li Pengzhuoer of the Beijing team emerged as the big winner in the campus swimming competition of the Youth Association, securing his fourth championship on the 12th. The First National Student (Youth) Games continued at the Guangxi Sports Center Swimming and Diving Hall, where Li Pengzhuoer clinched gold in the men’s 50-meter freestyle competition in the University Group A.

Having previously won 3 gold medals and 1 bronze in representing the Beijing team, Li Pengzhuoer’s victory in the men’s 50-meter freestyle marks his fourth gold in the competition. His exceptional performance in the event was attributed to his rigorous training and determination to push himself to the limit.

Li Pengzhuoer expressed his satisfaction with his win, emphasizing the collective progress and high-level training that enabled him and his teammates to excel in the competition. His teammate, Shen Xingyu, and Chongqing team’s Chen Mingjie also showcased their remarkable skills, with Chen Mingjie securing victory in the men’s 50-meter freestyle competition in the University Group B.

In addition to Li Pengzhuoer’s feat, the Beijing team claimed a total of 4 gold medals and 2 silver medals on the day, underscoring their dominance in the competition. Other teams, including Shanghai, Shandong, Fujian, Hubei, Hunan, Hong Kong, and Guangdong, also secured gold medals in various events.

As the swimming competition of the Youth Association Campus Group approaches its final day on the 13th, anticipation for the determination of 14 more gold medals is mounting. The competition has seen extraordinary performances from young athletes, with each victory symbolizing their dedication and commitment to the sport.

