Original title: Liaoning Announcement: Liu Yanyu’s initial diagnosis of concussion will review MRI tomorrow morning

It was reported on October 18 that in Liaoning’s victory over Guangzhou, Liaoning center Liu Yanyu was injured. The Liaoning team announced that Liu Yanyu was initially diagnosed with a concussion and would be reviewed for an MRI tomorrow morning.

The Liaoning team announcement reads:

In tonight’s CBA regular season match between Liaoning Bengang Team and Guangzhou Long-Lions, Liaoning team’s No. 17 player Liu Yanyu accidentally fell to the ground during an offensive layup and was injured by field emergency medical staff by ambulance to the local hospital , was initially diagnosed as a concussion by hospital examination. According to his current condition, Liu Yanyu will stay in the hospital for 24 hours of observation, and will review the MRI tomorrow morning and ask the neurology department for consultation. After the hospital has a further accurate diagnosis of Liu Yanyu tomorrow, we will report the relevant situation in a timely manner.

Hope Liu Yanyu recovers soon and returns to the game! I wish all athletes can stay away from injuries and enjoy the joy of sports!

Here, we would like to thank the fans and all sectors of society for their concern and support to Liu Yanyu and the Liaoning Basketball Club! thank you all!

