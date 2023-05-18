Librizzi: I no longer feel like the kid who comes in to give energy but a functional player

Matteo Librizzi spoke to La Prealpina about his season with the Varese basketball shirt.

“In the end of the season I entered the rotations permanently, no longer playing just a few minutes in the second quarter but also finding space in the endgames as happened in Trieste.”

“Now I no longer feel like the kid who comes in to give energy, but a functional player for the team” said Librizzi.

“With this style the players are protagonists. We never dwell on the mistake, it is pointed out but never weighed, always looking at the next action” added the young man.

“The real work starts now. I’m ready for a summer in the gym: I can’t wait to get back to the test on the pitch”.