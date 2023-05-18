Home » Librizzi: I no longer feel like the kid who comes in to give energy but a functional player
Sports

Librizzi: I no longer feel like the kid who comes in to give energy but a functional player

by admin
Librizzi: I no longer feel like the kid who comes in to give energy but a functional player

Matteo Librizzi spoke to La Prealpina about his season with the Varese basketball shirt.

“In the end of the season I entered the rotations permanently, no longer playing just a few minutes in the second quarter but also finding space in the endgames as happened in Trieste.”

“Now I no longer feel like the kid who comes in to give energy, but a functional player for the team” said Librizzi.

“With this style the players are protagonists. We never dwell on the mistake, it is pointed out but never weighed, always looking at the next action” added the young man.

“The real work starts now. I’m ready for a summer in the gym: I can’t wait to get back to the test on the pitch”.

See also  WNBA suspends Becky Hammon 2 games, Aces lose draft pick after investigation

You may also like

Walter Stierli’s lawyer comments on the FCL shareholder...

Milan: Romelu no Premier for the striker to...

Preview of World Table Tennis Championships: Tennis champions...

“Paralympics? We don’t want to be the little...

Morata ready to return to Italy, but not...

FCB misses the final and Basel celebrates its...

Europa League, Juventus stops in Seville: Suso-Lamela after...

The first place with a complete victory! Su...

FC Sevilla after thriller against Juventus in the...

Fiorentina will return to play in the final...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy