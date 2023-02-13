Matches group, a communication agency for companies, institutions, national and international sports and entertainment events, presents its new logo, a reflection of the company’s energy and versatility. The flagship among the various activities is the management of the project to revitalize the Tourist Port of Rome, one of the largest confiscated assets in Italy, with a redevelopment and strategic marketing plan which has allowed, among other things, to grow the visibility and flows of the Navy to over 3 million visitors a year. Several successful formats have been created as part of the Navy’s artistic, cultural and social enhancement strategy, for which GM also manages all billposting, such as the Roma Buskers Festival (over 50,000 people in 3 days in the latest edition), Cinelido – Italian Film Festival, Revolution Triathlon, A Sea of ​​Sport. A fundamental presence to give adequate breathing space to the beautiful site of the Tourist Port of Rome, but also a constant stimulus for the reconnection of the Ostia area to a place of sociality that brings the new generations closer to dynamics of cultural growth and constructive relationships with visitors , artists, personalities and tourists, events.

Light on your idea in the logotype of the brand, which recalls a flame conjugated to the M of Matches. Played on shades of orange, the flame restores the sense of a creative commitment in motion, never the same, in support of the idea and its evolution. And then a motto, Game, Set, Matches, with which the agency has recently launched its ADV campaign. “Within the framework of a single idea – explains the Founder and CEO of GM, Andrea Cicini – that of an intuitive creativity, oriented towards problem solving, which in no case disregards the roots and affiliation of the company with which you work, to which you can offer innovative thinking, but also international, open minded on what creative development is at the exclusive service of nature and the soul of the customer. The “M” of the brand contains an important part of my DNA, my Dolomites of the Val di Zoldo, the journey, the slow walk, the fortitude, the passion and the determination to always reach new heights, with humility of always doing while dreaming”.