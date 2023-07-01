Home » Lillard requested a trade from Portland, where he spent eleven NBA seasons
Lillard requested a trade from Portland, where he spent eleven NBA seasons

Last year, Lillard extended his contract with Portland until 2026 with an option for another season. He is expected to earn $45.6 million this coming season, $48.8 million next season, and $58.5 million in 2025/26.

The Trail Blazers’ key point guard recently had a career-best scoring season, averaging 32.2 points per game. Only MVP Joel Embiid from Philadelphia and Luka Doncic from Dallas were better in the league. However, just like last year, Lillard did not make the playoffs with Portland. He made it the farthest with the team in 2019, when he was in the semi-finals.

