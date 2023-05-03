Home » Lionel Messi suspended for two weeks by Paris Saint-Germain for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, writes l’Équipe
Lionel Messi suspended for two weeks by Paris Saint-Germain for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, writes l’Équipe

He Paris Saint-Germain has suspended Argentine striker Lionel Messi for two weeks for going to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission. Messi, who is testimonial of the Saudi tourist board, had asked to be able to go to the country for advertising reasons. Despite Paris Saint-Germain denying him permission, he went anyway, having played for 90 minutes in PSG’s defeat by Lorient on Sunday.

During the two-week suspension, Messi, who is 35, will not play or train, and will not receive a salary. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain will end this summer and many newspapers, starting fromCrew, they claim it will not be renewed. Messi has played 71 games for the French team so far, scoring 31 goals. With five matches remaining in the championship, PSG are first in the standings with five points ahead of Olympique Marseille.

