Lionel Messi to come off bench in MLS debut for Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lionel Messi’s highly-anticipated first action for Inter Miami will see the Argentinian superstar start on the bench.

Messi arrived for his new team’s clash against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup just under two hours before kickoff at DRV PNK Stadium, but on the official team list named among the substitutes.

The move was expected, due to Messi’s lack of recent competitive action and his limited training activity since announcing his move to Major League Soccer.

Also starting on the bench was fellow new arrival Sergio Busquets, who enjoyed many successful years playing alongside Messi at Barcelona.

Messi looked relaxed as he exited the team bus and strolled into the stadium, stopping briefly to pose for selfies with fans.

The 36-year-old has been hailed as a monumentally significant signing for Inter Miami, MLS in general, and American soccer as a whole, his switch coming just eight months after he led Argentina to a dramatic World Cup triumph.

However, some patience is required before he plays a full role. Messi has not played 90 minutes since he scored in Argentina’s 2-0 friendly international victory over Australia in Beijing on June 15. Busquets, meanwhile, has not seen competitive action since May 28.

