Lissone, meeting between the Italian Referees Association and the Serie A coaches

Referees and coaches of Serie A teams they met at the VAR center in Lissone for a meeting aimed at understanding the technical indications given to the referees. “This meeting represented a moment of sharing”, explains the President of the AIA Carlo Pacifici; “The more we get to know each other, the more we foster respect, because in the end we’re all on the same side,” the coaches confirm.

The meeting

During the meeting, the actual playing times and the time allowed to recover were analysed, to then view some videos which include audio from the VAR Room on the penalties granted so far for handballs and fouls. The referees and coaches then talked about the technical indications of each episode.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

