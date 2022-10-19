PARIS (FRANCE)

Eliva Viviani stronger than bad luck repeats the success of 2021, in Roubaix, with the World title in Elimination. Behind him the New Zealander Corbin Strong finishes. Third place and bronze for the English Ethan Vernon. For Italy, the pedal is the 128th precious metal of the year, the seventh of this review (4 golds and 3 silvers). The Veronese had said “I will run with all the anger in my body”. Certainly he had not gone down the seventh place obtained in the Omnium. The race experienced really excited moments that kept the public in suspense. Viviani himself, who reached the finish line with an abrasion on his right calf, came into contact with his opponents. For him a quick stop to change the bike and restart with thrill. “I don’t know if the bike had anything, but I couldn’t risk it anymore because my ride would be over. It was a tougher World Championship than last year, where I also avoided another crash for a very short time. This was my race, I couldn’t go wrong ». Madison gives intense emotions until the end, but does not bring medals for Italy. The couple formed by Simone Consonni and Michele Scartezzini fought to the end and only at the final sprint did they drop from the podium. In the combination of the results, Great Britain, by winning the final sprint, managed to oust ours from a podium that seemed to have been reached by now. The success went to the hosts of France (Donovan Grondin and Benjamin Thomas) who literally drove the Velodrome National in via Laurent Fignon, in St Quentin, crazy. The cockerels got the better of the British (Ethan Hayter – Oliver Wood) and the Belgians Fabio Van Den Bosche and Lindsay De Vylder. –