According to Jin Yun’s report on the 24th, in order to fully prepare for the National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championship that will be unveiled in Beijing on March 31, the Tianjin Short Track Speed ​​Skating Team is actively training in Hohhot, striving to achieve good results. It is understood that in addition to Liu Guanyi, the champion of the World Championships, Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang, who have just joined the Tianjin short track speed skating team, will also represent Tianjin in the competition.

This also means that the Liu brothers, who were previously approved by the Hungarian Skating Association to change their nationality, will soon return to the competition.

The website of the Hungarian Skating Association announced on November 8, 2022 that famous short track speed skaters Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang requested the consent of the Hungarian Skating Association to start the process of changing their nationality.

Shortly after the Liu brothers applied to change their nationality, the Hungarian Skating Association agreed, but they needed to pay a compensation. At that time, the Liu brothers said in an interview with the local Hungarian media: “We don’t know where we are going. In other words, no country or association is willing to pay this fee. If the Hungarian Ice Association insists on this fee, We will take care of ourselves.”

Subsequently, the Hungarian Skating Association issued a statement on November 20 of that year, saying that it agreed to the request of Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang to change their nationality and gave up the previous claim.

The Liu brothers said in an interview: “We are going to a new country, which means giving up everything and starting from scratch.”

Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang have half Chinese blood. Their father is Chinese and their mother is Hungarian. In an interview with a reporter from China News Network earlier, the two brothers were able to switch fluently between English and Chinese with a strong northeast accent.

At that time, Liu Shaolin recalled, “We trained in China when we were young, and we knew Wu Dajing and Han Tianyu, and we also basically understood the current Chinese team members. We almost grew up together, and we are very good friends.”

Talking about Chinese culture, the Liu brothers bluntly said that it is not far away from them. Liu Shaolin said: “Grandpa and grandma are both Chinese and they live in Hungary. Every time we go to their home to celebrate the New Year, grandma always cooks Chinese food for us. We also communicate in Chinese, and they will give us red envelopes.”

As famous short track speed skaters, Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang have contributed many wonderful games to the Hungarian team. In the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the Hungarian team led by the Liu brothers won the championship in the men’s 5,000-meter short-track speed skating relay final, which was Hungary’s first gold medal in the history of the Winter Olympics.

Entering the Beijing Winter Olympics cycle, Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang have made more remarkable progress, and have been on the podium many times in international competitions.

In the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the Liu brothers led the Hungarian team to win the bronze medal in the short track speed skating mixed team relay. In the much-watched men’s 500m short track speed skating final, Liu Shao’ang won the championship in 40.33 seconds and became the double champion of the Winter Olympics. In addition, he also won the bronze medal in the men’s 1000m short track speed skating final.

For a long time before, Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang have been training and preparing for the battle with coach Zhang Jing. Liu Shaolin once posted on social platforms to thank his teacher: In his sports career, Lina (Zhang Jing) has always supported her, and we feel the greatest love and unconditional trust for her.

On September 26 last year, the Winter Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China announced the list of the latest short track speed skating national training team. Zhang Jing, who previously coached the Hungarian national team, served as the head coach of the training team. At the World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships that just ended this month, she led the team to win 1 gold and 1 silver as the head coach.

According to the news previously announced by the Chinese Skating Association, the 2022-2023 National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championship will be held at the Capital Gymnasium in Beijing from March 31 to April 2. This competition is the first national ice and snow event held at the Winter Olympics venue after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

At that time, Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang, who represented Tianjin in the competition, will return to the competition. (over)

