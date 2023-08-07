Live Atp Toronto, in Campo Berrettini. Musetti-Nishioka 2-0 (6-4, 6-1): results and match LIVE

The Editorial Board on Monday 7 August 2023, 4.30pm
TORONTO (CANADA) – Two Italians on the field on the first day of theToronto Atp, Canadian Masters 1000 (hard) which saw its debut earlier today (Monday 7 August). Lorenzo Musetti against the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, beaten in two sets (6-4, 6-1), and then Matthew Berrettini against the Frenchman Gregoire Barrere (whoever wins will find Jannik Sinner to sixteenths). Follow her direct some matches…
21:35
Berrettini goes up 4-2
You don’t play on the Italian’s serve who makes his strength count
21:31
Barrere shortens: 3-2
The Frenchman remains in the game after losing two games in a row against Berrettini
21:27
Berrettini insists: 3-1
Another game to zero for the Roman who thus consolidates the advantage
21:23
Berrettini break immediately: 2-1
The Roman tennis player goes ahead 0-40, the exchange then lengthens (30-40), but in the end he manages to take the serve away from his opponent
21:20
Berrettini replies: 1-1
Zero game for the Italian
21:17
Barrere goes 1-0
Despite the forehand errors, the Frenchman holds the serve aggressively
21:09
Berrettini-Barrere at the start
All ready for the match on the central: whoever wins challenges Sinner
20:54
Atp Toronto, vittoria per Cerundolo
In the center the Argentine beats the Canadian Galarneau in three sets. Now Berrettini’s match can begin
20:35
Berrettini, the interview
Berrettini, the interview

The words of the Roman tennis player, number 40 in the ranking, on the toughest moments of his career
20:17
Berrettini-Barrere: starting time
Weather permitting, the match between the Roman and the French is set for 8.50pm
20:00
Tennis, the results of the day
Tennis, the results of the day

Here are the live coverage of all matches of the day in Canada and around the world
19:43
Musetti imposes himself in two sets
With a score of 6-4, 6-1, Musetti beats the Japanese Nishioka (number 45 in the world) and reaches the second round.
19:40
Primo punto per Nishioka
The Japanese takes home the first game of the second set. 5-1 the score. Musetti ready to serve for the match.
19:38
Musetti holds his serve and goes up 5-0
More balanced game than the previous ones, which closes to the advantages. Musetti flies to 5-0 control Nishioka.
19:35
Musetti flies to 4-0
The unstoppable blue gives Nishioka no chance: 4-0 in the second set.
19:30
Relentless Musetti
The blue takes up 3-0, not conceding a single point to the Japanese.
19:27
Musetti, suffered a break in the second set
The blue starts off well and immediately breaks his opponent’s serve. 2-0 for the blue tennis player.
19:23
Musetti, ahead 1-0 at the start of the second set
Italy keeps the serve at 15 against the Japanese
19:20
Break and first set for Musetti
The Japanese makes three mistakes in a row and Musetti takes advantage of it by closing the first part of the contest on 6-4
19:13
Musetti comeback: 5-4
Under 0-30, the Italian recovers and keeps his turn at bat with the thrill
19:09
Nishioka torna: 4-4
The Japanese holds the serve and takes advantage of his backhand
19:04
Musetti on 4-3
First an ace and then a good defense. The Italian leads
19:00
Nishioka non molla: 3-3
Convincing tennis of the Japanese who manages to put Musetti under, bringing the game back into balance
18:54
Musetti replies: 3-2
Back to the advantages: this time the Italian takes advantage of the power and gets ahead in the score
18:49
Nishioka c’è: 2-2
The Japanese, to the advantages, manages to keep the turn at bat
18:41
Musetti on 2-1
Game to zero. The Italian raises the revs
18:39
Nishioka pareggia 1-1
The Japanese is inaccurate but still manages to bring home the game
18:36
Musetti starts well: 1-0
Replay the game. The Italian tennis player holds the serve
18:33
Uncertain weather in Toronto
The weather is not good in Canada: the green light is still awaited for the match between Musetti and Nishioka
18:19
Game stopped
Musetti and Nishioka stop after three points: the concrete ground is slippery
18:05
Musetti-Nishioka: off to the warm-up
Athletes on the field, the match will start soon
18:03
Atp Toronto: five Italians in the draw
Musetti, Berrettini, Sinner (who could meet shortly), Arnaldi and Sonego: these are the names of the Azzurri present in Canada
17:38
Musetti-Nishioka slides again due to rain
The organizers of the Canadian tournament have updated the start time of the match for the Italian who doesn’t start before 6 pm in Italy
17:20
Kyrgios extends his hand to Berrettini
Kyrgios extends his hand to Berrettini

The shocking revelations of the blue in his latest interview hit the Australian tennis player who replied on social networks
17:05
Rain in Toronto: the start of Musetti-Nishioka postponed
Rain in Torontowith the organization of the tournament that thus announced the postponement a “not before 11:30 (17:30 Italian, ed)” for the start of the first matches, among which there is also the one between Musetti e Nishioka..
16:56
Berrettini-Barrere: an unprecedented challenge
An unprecedented challenge between Matteo Berrettini and the French Gregoire Barrere which will be staged in the first round of the Toronto Masters 1000 (hard). No precedent between the twowho will therefore face each other for the first time today (Monday 7 August) in Canada.
16:43
Musetti-Nishioka: the previous ones
Two previous ones, both on red clay in 2021, between Lorenzo Musetti e Yoshihito Nishioka who will soon face each other in the first round of the Toronto Masters 1000. the balance is equal, with the Japanese who prevailed in two sets a Parma and the Tuscan who then ‘revenged’ al Roland Garros. To these two matches must be added the one that took place in the qualifiers in Madrid (red clay) last year, won by Musetti in two sets.
16:30
Atp Toronto, Musetti and Berrettini in the field: where to see them on TV
Toronto ATP hard court debut for Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Berrettini. Before (17 Italian time) the 21-year-old Tuscan (n.19 Atp and seeded n.16 of the Canadian Masters 1000) will take the field against the 27-year-old Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka (n.45 Atp), then it will be the turn of the 27-year-old Roman (n.38 Atp) against the 29-year-old French Gregory Barriere (n.58 Atp).
Toronto (Canada)