Live Atp Toronto, Musetti-Medvedev 0-2 (4-6, 4-6). Waiting for Sinner LIVE

TORONTO (CANADA) – The path of Lorenzo Musetti al Masters 1000 in Torontoor. The Carrara, n.19 Atp, was eliminated by the Russian Daniil Medvedevsecond seeding favorite, with a double 6-4 after just over an hour and a half of play. At 2:30 Italian it will then be the turn of Jannik Sinner: the South Tyrolean will face off against the British Andy Murray. Follow the live broadcast of the day.

23:40

Follow the live match between Sinner and Murray here

The South Tyrolean is playing the qualification for the quarter-finals against the British. Follow the game here.

23:22

Medvedev in the quarterfinals: Musetti ko in two sets

Lorenzo Musetti’s adventure at the Masters 1000 in Toronto ends in the round of 16. The Carrara gives up in two sets (double 6-4) against the Russian in one hour and 33′ of play. In the next round, he will challenge the winner of the match between Fritz and De Minaur.

23:15

Medvedev ahead 5-4: one step away from the quarterfinals

The Russian wins the eighth game but the Carrara, with a surge of pride, keeps the set open. Now the 27-year-old Muscovite will serve, after the field change, to detach the pass that is worth the quarter-finals.

23:05

Musetti show: counterbreak and 3-3!

Incredible on the Center Court: on 15-40, Medvedev cancels the first break point but on the second he commits a double fault. The carrarino thus restores parity!

22:59

Musetti shortens the distances: 2-3

The blue immediately goes up 40-0 but closes the game in his favor only at the third break point.

22:55

Medvedev holds his serve and extends: 3-1

The Russian makes some mistakes but is cynical in the key moments of the match: service held at 30 and consolidated break.

22:50

Break Medvedev: 2-1

Another solid game by the Russian who manages to break Musetti’s serve also in the second set. The break of the Muscovite tennis player arrives at the third break point.

22:47

Davidovich Fokina ai quarti: Ruud ko

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina continues his run at the Canadian tournament. Spanish prevails in three sets (7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4)) on Norwegian Casper Ruud, third seed. The 24-year-old Andalusian will challenge Mackenzie McDonald which he batted with a double 6-3 the Canadian, landlord, Milos Raonic.

22:40

Medvedev doesn’t give up: 1-1

The Russian immediately equalized the score with a solid game: after going ahead 30-0, the 27-year-old from Muscovite got a comeback from Musetti but managed to win the next two fifteen.

22:36

Musetti starts off on the right foot: 1-0

The blue holds the service round keeping the serve at 15.

22:28

Medvedev wins the first set against Musetti

The Russian wins the first set against the Carrara: 6-4 after 42′ of the match.

22:25

Musetti, what a reaction: 4-5!

The blue shakes up and wins the ninth game of the set keeping his serve at 15. After the change of sides, Medvedev will serve to close the first set.

22:22

Medvedev flies to 5-3: first set one step away

The Russian holds his serve and consolidates the break: Musetti in trouble after an excellent start.

22:17

Medvedev places the break: 4-3!

Musetti immediately flies up to 30-0 until the sensational 30-40 of the Russian. The blue cancels the first break point with an ace but on the second, to the advantage, he loses the seventh game.

22:08

Medvedev keeps his serve: 3-3

The Russian concedes only 15 to Musetti and brings the match back into balance.

22:04

Musetti puts the arrow back: 3-2

What a match for the Carrara: 30-year-old duty round, closed by the 21-year-old with an incredible angle found in recovery on a counter-bumper. Thunderous applause for Lorenzo!

22:01

Medvedev responds present: 2-2

The Russian closes the game in his favor with an ace: Musetti held at 30.

21:56

Musetti ahead: 2-1

The blue flies up 40-0 but then gives Medvedev two points. At the third chance, the carrarino closes the game in favor of him.

21:52

Medvedev holds the service: 1-1

The Russian immediately restores parity despite a double fault.

21:49

Excellent start by Musetti: 1-0

Round to zero for the Carrara who starts the match against Medvedev in a great way.

21:44

Medvedev wins the toss

The Russian chooses to receive, Musetti will therefore go on service first.

21:40

Musetti and Medvedev on the field

The blue and the Russian make their entrance on the concrete of the Centre Court Canadian, welcomed by the applause of the audience in the stands. Now the classic heating pre-game and then it begins!

21:23

McDonald eliminates Raonic: now Musetti

The US liquidates in two sets (doubles 6-3) the Canadian landlord on the Centre Court of Toronto. Soon it will be the turn of the big match of the evening between the carrarino e Medvedev.

21:20

Musetti and Medvedev: it starts at 21:40

The match between the blue and the Russian will start at 21:40, 15:40 local time.

20:55

McDonald takes the first set against Raonic

The American wins the partial first against Canadian: 6-3 after 37′ of play.

20:40

The start of the match between Musetti and Medvedev has been postponed

The rain delays the programme: the awaited challenge between the blue and the Russian will begin not before 21:30Italian time.

20:35

Atp Toronto, all ready for the recovery

“The fields are dried up, the players are ready to return to the field“: the organizers of the Masters 1000 announce it on the official website.

20:20

Atp Toronto, the sun comes back: soon we start again!

In Toronto it stopped raining: at 20:30: the organizers of the tournament announced it with a tweet. We will therefore start again with the challenge between Raonic e McDonald, interrupted at 3-2 and service for the American in the first set. Then it will be the turn of Daniil Medvedev e Lorenzo Musetti.

20:15

Wta Montreal, Paolini knocks out in the round of 16: Pegula wins in two sets

Finish at round of 16 the adventure of Jasmin Paolini to the tournament Wta 1000 Of Montreal, endowed with a prize pool of 2,788,468 dollars which is being contested on Canadian hard. The 27-year-old from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, number 49 in the ranking, was beaten in due set (6-4, 6-0) in one hour and seven minutes of the game, from the US Jessica Pegulanumber 3 in the ranking and 4 in the seeding.

20:00

Atp Toronto, does not recover before 20:30

Thanks to the rain, the organizers of the Canadian tournament announce that the matches will begin not before 2.30pm local time (the 20:30 Italian). The start time of the match between musetti e Medvedev.

19:40

Atp Toronto, two matches suspended due to rain

Il bad weather hits the Canadian Masters 1000: momentarily suspended due to rain the challenges between Davidovich Fokina e Ruud and the one you are arguing about central of Toronto, between McDonald e Raonictheater of the challenge between musetti e Medvedev.

19:35

Musetti-Medvedev, the start time of the match

The challenge between the blue and the Russian is the second match scheduled for the Center field, after the match between McDonald and Raonic. The match should then begin not before 8.10pmItalian time.

19:20

Musetti-Medvedev, the previous ones

Unedited challenge between the Carrara and the Russian who have never challenged each other so far.

19:10

Sinner and Musetti in Toronto, where to see them on TV and streaming

The two blues are engaged in the round of 16 of the Canadian Masters 1000: the South Tyrolean challenges Murraythe carrarino will face it against Medvedev. All match information. (HERE THE DETAILS)

Toronto – Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

