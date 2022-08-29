Liverpool-Newcastle odds comparison: the Reds come from 9-0 at home against Bournemouth, bianconeri ahead of one point in the standings

We were starting to talk about some problems at Liverpool and here is the response of the champions: nine goals trimmed at Bournemouth and immediately regained enthusiasm. The Reds have scored their first victory in the new Premier League with an incredible goal at Anfield and now they don’t want to stop: the next opponent is Newcastle, Wednesday at 21 at home in the midweek round.

How the teams arrive — Jurgen Klopp’s side had drawn their first two games – against Fulham and Crystal Palace – and lost on matchday three at Old Trafford to Manchester United. Liverpool reached five points in the standings and gave an important signal, also to Napoli (opponent in the Champions League group). Newcastle comes to Anfield with one point ahead: the team coached by Eddie Howe comes from a last-minute draw at Wolverhampton (Saint-Maximine’s goal in the 90th minute) and had stopped City on matchday three, with a 3- 3 shows in St. James’ Park. A victory so far in the league for Newcastle, 2-0 on their debut against Nottingham Forest at home.

Previous — Anfield is a taboo for Newcastle, who have never won in their last 26 games on Liverpool’s pitch in the Premier League: the last success dates back to the 2-0 in April 1994, since then 21 Reds and five wins have arrived. draws. Liverpool have always scored in this series. Also considering the matches on the Newcastle pitch, the bianconeri have not won since 2-0 in December 2015: then four draws and seven wins by the Reds. And Newcastle manager Eddie Rowe has lost his last eight Premier League games against Liverpool. See also Antetokounmpo 33+12, the Bucks beat the Magic to win five consecutive victories_holiday_middleton_wagner

The quote — Clearly Liverpool are the favorites for Wednesday’s match. The odds for the success of the Reds are 1.33 for Snai, Better, Bet365 and GoldBet, 1.32 for Sisal; the sign X is given at 5.75 by LeoVegas, at 5.70 by Novibet and at 5.50 by Sisal, while Newcastle’s victory is proposed at 9.50 by Betfair, 9.00 by Sisal, Better and GoldBet. For the bookmakers it will be a game of Over 2.5: the odds are 1.53 for GoldBet, Snai, Better and PlanetWin, while the Under is given at 2.65 by LeoVegas, at 2.63 by Betfair, at 2.55 by Sisal.

Exact result and scorer — Who will be the first scorer of the challenge? The operators bet on Mohamed Salah: 4.60 for LeoVegas, 4.50 for Bet365 and 4.25 for Sisal; to follow we find paired Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino. As for the exact result, for the bookmakers the most probable is the 2-0 in favor of Liverpool: the odds are 8.50 for Bet365, 7.50 for Snai and LeoVegas. Paired 3-0 and 1-0, while the 1-1 is given at 11.50 by Novibet, at 11.00 by Snai and Bet365.

29 August – 15:27

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

