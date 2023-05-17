Liverpool FC: First reward for Klopp’s big comeback

For a long time, Liverpool FC played a season to forget. But at the end of the season, Jürgen Klopp’s team turned up the heat. This is the seventh win in a row. He didn’t think this was possible, says the coach.

NAfter winning the Premier League for the seventh time in a row and qualifying for at least the Europa League, Jürgen Klopp was visibly satisfied. Even if there is probably only a minimal chance for him and Liverpool FC in view of the desired Champions League participation.

“Six, seven weeks ago I didn’t believe that this was possible. Obviously what we lacked at the time was consistency and there was only one chance for us to get in that situation – to win pretty much all the games and that’s what we had to do, that’s crazy,” Klopp said after the 3: 0 (2-0) win at Leicester City on Monday night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold marks the final 3-0 with a powerful shot What: Action Images via Reuters

The Reds are still in fifth place in the English Premier League and are only one point behind Newcastle United (3rd) and Manchester United (4th). However, both competitors played one game less than the Klopp team. Only the first four teams make it into the premier class. “We knew before the game that if we won we’d qualify for the Europa League, which we think is absolutely great,” said Klopp.

Klopp’s view of the competition

In Leicester, the visitors dominated the game almost at will. Two goals from Curtis Jones (33rd and 36th minute) paved the way to an away win that was never in jeopardy. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the final score with a dream goal from an indirect free kick in the 71st minute. Meanwhile, Leicester City, coached by Dean Smith, still has to worry about staying in the league. With two games left, the sensational champions of 2016 are second to last in the table. The gap to the first non-relegation place is two points.

Klopp will be hoping for blunders from the competition as he heads into the premier class as his side need to win both games against Aston Villa and away at relegated Southampton. “Probably Newcastle and United aren’t looking at us, are confident – that’s all fine. But we were in similar situations and you wish your opponents would just lose and you can take that pressure off your shoulders,” said the 55-year-old. He doesn’t think it’s likely that both opponents will stumble, but if they slip, we have to be there.”