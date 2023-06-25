Liverpool prepares its offer for Gabri Veiga

25/06/2023 and las 18:46 CEST

The ‘red’ club has not made an offer yet, as reported by the ‘Daily Mail’

Chelsea is also interested in his arrival

A few days ago an alleged offer from Liverpool was leaked wanting to sign the jewel of Celta de Vigo, Gabri Veiga, for around 30 million euros.

However, according to what was indicated by the ‘Daily Mail’, the ‘red’ team has not yet put the money on the table and continues to prepare its first approachAlthough the British press assures that it will be essential for the team to sign another midfielder.

The arrival of Alexis Mac Allister It was already a response to Jürgen Klopp’s needs, but Fabio Carvalho’s departure on loan will cause another man to land in the midfield.

Released from the Celta subsidiary, Veiga enjoyed a great season in the first team last seasona, scoring 11 times in 36 LaLiga appearancesestablishing himself as a regular starter.

The clause of the footballer of the Galician entity is 40 million eurosnumbers that they take into account at Anfield to try to attract the midfielder who is currently with the sub21 in the European.

His present is brilliant and his future is even brighter, so much so that they are looking for him to also incorporate other ‘greats’ from Europe such as Chelsea. It will be a matter of time before we know which side the balance will tip, but the ‘reds’ will not take long to launch to sign him.