LNP Super Cup 2023 Old Wild West National Serie B – Thus the postponement of the first round

The result of today’s postponement, Sunday 10 September, for the first round of the LNP 2023 Old Wild West Super Cup of National Serie B, with the pairings of the second round.

Direct elimination scoreboard, with single match rounds. In each round, the teams with the best position in the ranking, defined by last season’s ranking, play at home.

First round – Sunday 10 September

Chieti Basket 1974-Liofilchem ​​Roseto 78-68

The program of the second round (matches scheduled for Wednesday 13/09/2023):

Lissone Interni Brianza Casa Basket-Paffoni Fulgor Omegna

Bakery Basket Piacenza-Logiman Crema

Caffè Toscano Pielle Livorno-FABO Herons Montecatini

Rucker San Vendemiano-Pallacanestro Virtus Padova

Virtus Imola-Citizen Allianz Vicenza

Blacks Faenza-Ristopro Fabriano

Chieti Basket 1974-Tecnoswitch Ruvo di Puglia

BPC Virtus Cassino-CJ Basket Taranto

NPC Rieti-Geko PSA Sant’Antimo

NOTE – The definitive calendar of the second round, with dates and times, will be announced later.

Who all information on the LNP Super Cup 2023 Old Wild West (scoreboard, calendars, formula)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

