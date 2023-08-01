Before Cavani in the Bombonera, ‘a pride to dress the 10’ – Calcio

The Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani was officially presented to the Boca Juniors fans with an event in the famous ‘Bombonera’, the historic stadium of the Buenos Aires club nestled in the La Boca district.





Thousands of Xeneizes fans received the former Napoli bomber, who in the Portegno club will wear the number 10 shirt that belonged to Maradona and Riquelme, shouting “uruguayo, uruguayo”.





“It’s a pride to wear the number 10, I will defend the shirt with all my heart”, said Cavani addressing the fans and receiving a real ovation.





The Uruguayan striker has signed a contract until December 2024 and could be deployed by coach Jorge Almiron as early as in the next round of the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores.





‘El Matador’ arrives at Boca Junior after a 17-year stay in Europe which began in Palermo and continued in Napoli, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United and Valencia, where he scored a total of 262 goals.



