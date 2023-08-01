Home » Before Cavani in the Bombonera, ‘a pride to dress the 10’ – Calcio
Sports

Before Cavani in the Bombonera, ‘a pride to dress the 10’ – Calcio

by admin
Before Cavani in the Bombonera, ‘a pride to dress the 10’ – Calcio

The Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani was officially presented to the Boca Juniors fans with an event in the famous ‘Bombonera’, the historic stadium of the Buenos Aires club nestled in the La Boca district.


Thousands of Xeneizes fans received the former Napoli bomber, who in the Portegno club will wear the number 10 shirt that belonged to Maradona and Riquelme, shouting “uruguayo, uruguayo”.


“It’s a pride to wear the number 10, I will defend the shirt with all my heart”, said Cavani addressing the fans and receiving a real ovation.


The Uruguayan striker has signed a contract until December 2024 and could be deployed by coach Jorge Almiron as early as in the next round of the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores.


‘El Matador’ arrives at Boca Junior after a 17-year stay in Europe which began in Palermo and continued in Napoli, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United and Valencia, where he scored a total of 262 goals.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  The final stage of the Chinese Super League will reignite tomorrow's battle for the championship and relegation. There is little suspense, will you still watch it? -Mobile phone Xinmin

You may also like

A billion transfer! Greedy Saudi Arabia has another...

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Fans warned Elina Svitolina and Victoria...

China gears up for crucial match against European...

Football: Rangnick relies on “Austrian DNA”

here’s what happens now – breaking latest news

World Cup 2023 social media tracker: USWNT legend...

Ex-Barcelona nostalgia in Miami. The legends around Messi...

Yordan Álvarez’s Three-Run Homer Lifts Astros to Victory...

Walter Benjamin and the ‘intact’ landscape of Ibiza...

Al-Ittihad ejects Fabinho from Liverpool

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy