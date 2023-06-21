Lombardy will host a downhill trophy for the first time – Sport Marketing News

Madesimo, a small town in the province of Sondrio, will be the protagonist of the first race of the regional downhill championship. Discipline off-road by bike, at the peak of the appreciation of enthusiasts and practitioners, it presents itself for the first time with a trophy that will take place entirely in Lombardy. The ‘Lombardy Region Trophy – By Husqvarna’ of downhill, organized by Sport Insidean association that has been managing Dh races at national level for the Italian Cycling Federation since 2021, was presented today in the Region by Massimo Sertori, councilor for the Mountains and local authorities.

They attended the presentation Riccardo Tagliabuemanager of Sport Inside and Downhill Italy, Stefano Pedrinazzipresident of FCI Lombardia, Martina FumagalliItalian champion and Lombardy Master 2022 regional champion, as well as the representatives of the localities of the circuit, Madesimo, Borno and Bormio.

I am three stages provided within the bike parks. At the same time as the first stage of the Trophy, on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June, the third round of the Italian Cup and the Regional Championship will also take place in Madesimo, where the current Italian champion will also be able to compete David Capello. The second stage will instead be a Borno on 8 and 9 July, while the final will be held at Bormio on 26 and 27 August. This last stage will be an opportunity to officially award both the national winners of the Italian Cup and the winners of the Lombardy Region Trophy – By Husqvarna.

“The visibility of an event like this, which achieves great public success, is essential – comments Sertori -. The alliance between those who organize events and those who make choices for the area must be concrete, all-round. There is great coherence between this sport and our mountain development strategy”.

“A sporting event, with an ‘ambience’ that mainly involves young people. There is increasing attention to sporting events that highlight the beauties of the territories. The mountains of Lombardy – adds the councilor – are increasingly a tourist destination in search of the quality of life and the appreciation of beauty on the one hand and the search for emotion that develops with competitive sporting activities on the other. Downhill, as well as the national and international competitions that have off-road bikes as protagonists, contribute significantly to a tourism that aims at seasonal adjustment, essential for a tourist offer that lasts as long as possible”.

“We aim to relaunch a sector – explained Riccardo Tagliabue – which is having an increasingly important impact on mountain tourism, especially involving young people and becoming a real attraction capable of making the accommodation facilities of the entire area sold out. In recent years the numbers in the competitions have increased exponentially, reaching peaks of 430 competitors in a single race, so much so that the bike manufacturers are more often than not able to satisfy the market demand. Our goal for the near future is to also bring the international downhill events to Lombardy, which until now in recent years have been held in other Italian regions. Our mountains and our downhill slopes, in fact, have nothing to envy to other Italian locations. Above all, even our hotel accommodation would be definitely up to welcoming the thousands of enthusiasts that this sport is able to attract”.