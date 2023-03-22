Home Sports Los Angeles Clippers, pictures of Paul George’s injury
Sports

In the fourth quarter of a 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers star Paul George went off the field with a right leg injury.

George was wheeled out of the Crypto.com arena on a cart with his right leg extended. The Clippers did not provide any updates on his condition.

Ty Lue, the Clippers head coach, said he did not see George immediately after the game and was awaiting further news on his star’s condition.

George fell to the ground twisted in Lu Dort after a foul suffered by the same OKC winger.

