Home » Lotus sponsor della 2023 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four Kaunas – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Lotus sponsor della 2023 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four Kaunas – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Lotus sponsor della 2023 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four Kaunas – Sport Marketing News

The Festina Group watch brand announces a new sponsorship: Lotus will be the Official Timekeeper of the 2023 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four Kaunas, one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball to be held in Kaunas, Lithuania, from 19 to 21 May.

It is a sporting event that will attract thousands of fans from all over the world to see the best European basketball teams – Barcelona, ​​Monaco, Olympiakos and Real Madrid – compete for the title of European Champion of the 2023 edition of the basketball Euroleague.

According to the partnership agreement with EuroLeague Basketball, the presence of Lotus will contribute to making this event unique and unforgettable: in its role as Official Timekeeper, Lotus will sponsor the Shot Clock, the 24-second electronic scoreboard which indicates ball possession and game time and is the point where the spectator’s attention is concentrated to the maximum.

Lotus enters the world of the Final Four like never before: it will award the best player of the Final Four MVP with a new watch from the extraordinary Lotus Connected collection created to celebrate this event and the great champions of basketball.

See also  Beijing media revealed that Guo Haowen will not return to China for the time being and will continue to look for follow-up opportunities – yqqlm

You may also like

The 2023 National Judo Championships for the Blind...

After Glasner was thrown out: Eintracht Frankfurt breaks...

Ultras Padova: «You keep silent, We speak»

Analysis of the win against Freiburg: Union’s success...

The curtain rises on the 12th Honda Jesolo...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Women’s DFB Cup final: Information and FAQ about...

Lautaro dominated the Euroderby — Sportellate.it

3rd league: RW Essen with a draw in...

Car bike racks: how to choose the most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy