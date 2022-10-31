Home Sports Lukaku and Boiocchi, the photo of 2019 between Romelu and the ultra
Lukaku and Boiocchi, the photo of 2019 between Romelu and the ultra

Lukaku and Boiocchi, the photo of 2019 between Romelu and the ultra

Last summer the match was not repeated because the curve judged the Belgian’s farewell to be a betrayal. Also on Saturday, the chief ultrà was at San Siro just before being killed

The photo dates back to 14 August 2019 and testifies how deep was the bond between Vittorio Boiocchi and Inter. Together with Romelu Lukaku, he portrays the 69-year-old injured head ultrar killed last Saturday in front of his house, in an ambush that investigators are still trying to reconstruct to give a face to the perpetrators. After founding Boys San, Boiocchi had always remained tied to his favorite team. For a matter of football faith and (above all) business. Even during the 26 years and 3 months he spent in prison, from 1992 to 2018. In September 2019 he officially returned to driving the North, but already in the previous weeks he was operational as evidenced by the photo in front of the Melia hotel to welcome, together with others ultrà, Romelu Lukaku, the most expensive purchase in the history of Inter.

Last summer, the fact was not repeated because the North, burned by Lukaku’s “betrayal” in August 2021, had avoided any celebration of the Belgian with a special press release. On the other hand, however, Boiocchi, who had been arrested again in March 2021 and subjected to special surveillance since June 2021, had not stopped frequenting the areas of the curve. Far from it. Last Saturday, when he was shot down by the killers who were waiting for him under the house, he was returning from the “bar” in front of San Siro where the choreographies are decided and banners are made. The last was the one for Dejan Stankovic, honored before the news of Boiocchi’s death spread and all the banners in the North were withdrawn, then “emptied” at half-time.

