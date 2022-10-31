Home News Galeazzo Bignami Deputy Minister of Infrastructure: still controversy over the photo in Nazi uniform
Galeazzo Bignami Deputy Minister of Infrastructure: still controversy over the photo in Nazi uniform

Number two at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Galeazzo Bignami is known in the news for a photo in which he appears dressed in Nazi uniform. Black shirt and armband of the SS, the image is dated 2005 and was taken on the occasion of his bachelor party.

A shot that precluded him from participating in the national party of the Democratic Party last year in Bologna. The dem, in fact, decided to revoke the invitation after the news of the participation of the exponent of Fdi sparked several controversies including that of the Anpi.

Political militant since he was a teenager, Bignami, born in 1975 in Bologna, was city councilor, regional councilor and then deputy, first with Forza Italia and then with FdI. Lawyer, son of Marcello Bignami, “backbone” of the Bolognese right, he is the first signatory of the proposal for the establishment of a parliamentary commission of inquiry on the “management of the health emergency caused by the epidemic spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and on the failure to update the national pandemic plan “.

