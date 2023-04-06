Of Monica Colombo

The verdict on the brawl that took place in the Juventus-Inter final of the Coppa Italia: the Tribuna Sud, the first link in the Juventus curve, was closed for one session due to the racist chants against Lukaku

After the saloon brawl in the semi-final of the Italian Cup which took place on Tuesday evening at the Allianz Stadium, the sports judge inflicted a three-match ban on Cuadrado, one each on Handanovic and Lukaku and a 20,000 euro fine on the Nerazzurri manager Baccin.



Furthermore, Juventus will have to play a championship round without an audience in the South Tribune,

sector from which racist insults rained down on Lukaku.

Let’s start here. The judge, as indicated by the report of the collaborators of the federal prosecutor’s office, considering the vulgar and insulting chants and cries of racial discrimination against Big Rom, heard in the 35th and 49th minutes of the second half, perceived by all three representatives of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office located in the stadium and agree that 5034 people came from the South Tribune, resolves to sanction Juventus forced to play a match with the curve closed.





Therefore, the suspended sentence is not granted to the bianconeri, as for example was granted to Lazio and despite Juve having actively collaborated with the police to identify the culprits. From Cuadrado’s fist to red to Lukaku Cuadrado is sanctioned with a 10,000 euro fine and a three-match ban for the dispute with Handanovic. Following an argument with a player from the opposing team, he yanked him vigorously, putting his hands around his neck and punching him in the face; was forcibly divided by the opposing player thanks to the intervention of some teammates. Handanovic is punished with a huge 10,000 euro fine and a one-day disqualification for the same episode. See also follow the match of the Six Nations Tournament

Lukaku is not spared from the disqualification accrued following the expulsion, the result of two yellow cards. In particular, the second yellow card is given for non-regulatory behavior on the pitch, i.e. controversial exultation in front of the Juventus crowd. Dario Baccin, following the seriously offensive and insulting expressions towards the referee Massa, after having entered the field at the end of the game without having the right to do so, will have to pay a fine of 20 thousand euros. Juve will discount the absence of the public in the next home round of the championship against Napoli.

The reaction of the clubs Inter do not appeal: there is no favorable jurisprudence to request ex post the elimination of Lukaku’s second yellow card, on the impetus of the Lookman case (contrary to what Simone Inzaghi asserted in the scorching post-match match in Turin, the yellow card was never removed from the yellow card calculation exultation in glasses of the Nigerian from Atalanta). Different speech must be addressed for Juventus which reserves itself before studying the documents which inspired the sentence of the sports judge. Then he will decide whether to appeal primarily on the decision to close the South Tribune for one round, or in the next home match against Napoli and secondly on the three-match disqualification for Cuadrado. Starting from the assumption that even if the sentence of the sports judge were challenged, the firmness in condemning the episodes of racism would remain firm, in the meantime Juve has already identified the two fans, protagonists of a video that runs on social networks, in which they shout boo to Lukaku , reserving him disgusting epithets, ‘ape of the …’. By applying the approval code to them, one – a minor – will remain outside the Allianz Stadium for the next ten years. The other adult will be banned from entering the stadium for life. See also The Winter Paralympic Games have been held for 12 sessions, China's first participation in 2002 - Xinhua English.news.cn