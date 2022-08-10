Lukaku: Back to Inter Milan first told Lautaro that he wanted to be the protagonist at Chelsea but it backfired

Original title: Lukaku: Returning to Inter Milan first told Lautaro that he wanted to be the protagonist at Chelsea but it backfired

Live it on August 10th Lukaku returned to Inter Milan in the summer window this year. The player recently accepted an interview with DAZN. In the interview, the Belgian revealed related topics such as returning to Inter Milan and why he chose to leave London this summer.

Who was the first to tell about your decision to return to Inter?

I was the first to tell Lautaro and we communicated with each other on instagram because I had changed my phone number at the time. And then we talked on WhatsApp, and he was one of the first people I talked to about it, and then I talked about it with DiMarco, Bastoni, and others.

If you don’t get back into the Inter squad this summer, where will you be this season?

The season I’ve had at Chelsea has given me more motivation to do better than I have been before, and in a year here, everyone has forgotten what I’m capable of on the pitch, so for me As far as I’m concerned, there is an angry feeling inside me, and I hope I can do better with Inter and bring back what I lost last year.

What made you decide to leave Chelsea? Where is the problem?

I think there are many reasons for this. Before I left, my idea was to prove myself again at Chelsea, because Chelsea has been my home team for the past 11 years, and I have the opportunity to be the protagonist there, but the reality is not like that, Backfire. In March, I learned that I had the opportunity to return to Inter. I didn’t say anything at the time, but I was trying to find a way to return to Inter. We did a good job at the club, and after the season I went back Thinking a lot, I had a tough time at Chelsea, so I want to go back to Inter, I have no doubts about that.

What did you do mentally when you realized you were going back to Inter?

Of course, the best way to integrate into the team, Inter Milan is now different from the Inter Milan where I was at the time. The important thing is to integrate well into the team, to understand the status of the coach and so on. I have had many, many contacts with the Inter players, and I know each other a lot, so for me, it’s like I’ve never left. The players want to be able to win more, every game is a life-or-death battle, and I like the feeling that this team is more united than ever.

Did Barrera and Brozovic make you pay for the treat?

No no no, not yet (hahahaha), I have to sing at the team dinner and then pay for it, of course it’s normal, that’s all.

Do you think the current Inter teammates are the same as before?

They’ve all gotten better, Brozovic is more leadership, more open, and of course he’s complaining more (hahahaha). Barrera is the protagonist on the pitch, he has more assists, and winning the Coppa Italia, the European Cup and other games have made him even stronger.

