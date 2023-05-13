Lukaku brace in Nerazzurri poker: Inter beat Sassuolo

Inter beat Sassuolo 4-2 in the match valid for the 35th day of Serie A 2022-2023 and rose to 66, tying Juventus in second place, engaged on Sunday against Cremonese. Sassuolo remains at 44 points. The verdict matures at the end of a match that lights up immediately. In the 11th minute Sassuolo broke the deadlock with Berardi, who took advantage of Lauriente’s suggestion: all useless, the Var canceled the goal due to the assistman’s offside. Similar script on the other side in the 15th minute: Correa’s goal, Dimarco is offside. The green-blacks waste a tempting chance with Henrique, the hosts show up with Mkhitaryan.

The balance jumps in the 41st minute. Lukaku controls and shoots at the crossroads from 20 meters: winning left foot, 1-0. The goal uncorks the match which becomes totally Nerazzurri at the start of the second half. In the 55th minute Bellanova sends a ball into the away area that sends Tressoldi into a tailspin: unfortunate deflection, own goal and 2-0. Tressoldi’s bad evening continues in the 58th minute: Lautaro shoots, another deflection and 3-0. The hosts think they have closed the accounts half an hour early but they are wrong. Sassuolo continues to play and in the 63rd minute restarts the match. Berardi crosses, Henrique is punctual for the close header: 3-1. In the 78th minute the guests strike again. This time, on a cross from Rogerio, it is Frattesi who gets the gap right: 3-2. Lukaku still closes the accounts for Inter. Brozovic sinks, the Belgian makes no mistake: 4-2 in the 89th minute and game over.

Milan collapses, the Champions League moves away

Photo Ansa

Bad defeat for the Rossoneri in the Champions League perspective. Spezia beat Milan 2-0 in the second advance on Saturday of the 35th day of Serie A, played at the ‘Picco’ stadium in the Ligurian city. Wisniewski’s goal in the 75th minute and Esposito in the 85th minute decided the match. In the standings, the Rossoneri remain firm in 5th place with 61 points, while the Bianconeri catch Verona in 17th place with 30 points. Pioli makes little turnover for the occasion and, moreover, forced by the absences of Bennacer and Krunic in midfield, , Ibrahimovic and Messias in attack, Florenzi on the flanks and Thiaw in central defence, the latter due to suspension. Saelemaekers is back as a right winger with Origi who, after entering the derby well, is confirmed on the left, with Rebic in the centre. Pobega joins Tonali in the median. Several absences also for Spezia, with Semplici relying on Nzola and Gyasi in front.

Milan tries to direct the match after a few minutes, Tonali breaks through the central streets and frees the right foot, however finding the post. Little else, with the team also giving Spezia several chances. In the 11th minute of the second half it was Brahim Diaz who found the woodwork, served by Tonali. From that moment on, however, the guests drop and are no longer able to find ideas in attack. On the contrary, Spezia rises, commits Maignan once, then twice. He believes it. In the 75th minute from the development of a corner Amian finds the post, Wisniewski is the fastest of all and makes it 1-0 in the rebound. Ten minutes after a free-kick from the edge, Esposito brushes in and the ball ends up on seven: 2-0. Curtain.

Salernitana mocks Atalanta

Salernitana wins in extremis 1-0 over Atalanta and puts the seal on salvation. Substitute Candreva decides at Arechi who, in full recovery, strikes Sportiello. In general, a very intense match mainly due to the adverse weather conditions. The hosts aim to avenge the heavy 8-2 defeat in the first leg and Sousa surprises everyone by fielding a rather offensive formation with Botheim, Piatek and Dia, on the pitch at the same time. In Atalanta, Zapata finds a starting shirt: absent, however, due to injury Boga and Ruggieri.

Difficult first half for Atalanta and Salernitana, forced to deal not only with their opponents, but also with the difficult weather conditions. The downpour hits the Arechi, quite intense especially in the final twenty minutes of time: the pitch gets soaked in water and ball circulation becomes difficult. The match is very balanced, especially in the duels in the middle of the field: Salernitana is well lined up and tries to impose their game, but the man pressure from the Bergamo players prevents the grenades from getting too close to Sportiello’s goal. Atalanta has the best chances with a Zapata much sought after by his teammates who, however, misses two header chances, first in the 19th minute and then in the 42nd minute.

In the second half the field conditions did not improve, albeit a shy sun and a less intense wind. Gasperini immediately plays the Hojlund card, while he loses Soppy and Djimsiti during the second half, both due to injuries. In the 56th minute Dia has a sensational opportunity to score the opening goal: the Nigerian, however, in beaten Sportiello, sends the ball high. Salernitana is growing and increasing the pressing rounds and intensity: Atalanta is less precise in the maneuver and loses many possessions in a very trivial way. When you least expect it, however, the episode that changes the game arrives: Candreva in the 93rd minute gives Salernitana the lead with a violent shot into the bottom corner. A hard blow for Atalanta, now very far from the Champions League dream.