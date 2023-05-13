Italy and Ukraine neighbors: the joint declaration that closes Zelensky’s meetings in Rome: Kiev gathers the support of the Republic

Ukraine and Italy have spread a joint statement following President Zelensky’s visit to President Mattarella and Prime Minister Meloni. The Ukrainian president and the Prime Minister reiterated their “unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”, an “unprovoked and unjustified attack”.

The statement said that “Russia must immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.” Italy reiterates its commitment to “Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Italy commends the determination and courage of the Ukrainian people and armed forces and acknowledges their significant contribution to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area and beyond. The Italian Republic will continue its political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, individually and through international cooperation in the EU, NATO, the United Nations and in other contexts”.

Italy, says the statement, has made important military contributions to Ukraine and will continue steadily, taking into account the most urgent and immediate needs to strengthen its defense capabilities, as well as being engaged with the EU and NATO in the training of soldiers Ukrainians. Then there is the civil and humanitarian aid linked to the emergency, to help rebuild the infrastructure and give energy to the Ukrainian people.

«The Italian Republic supports Ukrainian initiatives for a sustainable peace, based on Ukrainian sovereignty and its territorial integrity». They need food and energy.

In addition, Ukraine and Italy underline their firm commitment “to bring to justice those responsible for war crimes and other crimes related to the war of aggression”. Furthermore, “Italy welcomes the agreement on the new International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) in The Hague”. Support for the investigations by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is reaffirmed, the first step towards accountability and the two countries “have taken note of the arrest warrants of the Court”.

The need for international sanctions against Russia is therefore underlined, which also need to be increased, in an attempt to discourage Moscow once and for all from continuing its aggression, trying to fight against the avoidance of sanctions.

The Italian Republic will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war and will help the Ukrainian people to get their country back on its feet. The future of Ukraine is in Europe. The EU itself has already understood this and recognizes Ukraine as a candidate country. “The Italian Republic firmly supports Ukraine in its reforms” which will be necessary to start accession negotiations.