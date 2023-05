Luton Town managed promotion to the Premier League on Saturday. The Hatters won the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium 6-5 on penalties against Coventry City.

For Luton, the rise is a sensation. The last time residents saw top-flight football in the London suburb was in 1992. The dilapidated stadium on Kenilworth Road holds just over 10,000 spectators, making it the smallest in Premier League history next season. Until 2014 Luton was even fifth class.