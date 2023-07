A trio of racing trucks led by factory car Čenda and pilot Martin Macík Jr. successfully represented Baja Aragon at the weekend. Macík won the prologue and two Saturday special stages and took the final second place in the race. Firemen Dakar Team’s Richard De Groot and Ruhrtal Racing’s Florian Skibba finished third and fourth respectively. The next race for MM Technology will be Baja Poland in August, followed by the Rallye du Maroc.

