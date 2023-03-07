“I am struggling to find an explanation for what happened at Anfield Road. Manchester United were on a roll, they needed to win the match against Liverpool in order to still fight for the title. After this performance, he probably lost his chance and hope. Losing 0:7 is really a big shame, it was a very dark day for the whole club.

At the same time, the first half did not suggest anything like that, but in the second half, United’s defense was terrifying. The players made many mistakes, the team was in complete disarray, it seemed to me that at some point from the 0:4 score, Manchester resigned. Sure, Liverpool were great, but I feel like the opposition made it a lot easier for them.

There is huge criticism of United, former players such as Roy Keane or Gary Neville beat them. I don’t know if it’s right, but Manchester simply shouldn’t have lost so heavily, especially in such a prestigious and watched game. It’s a derby. A lot of criticism is heaped on Bruno Fernandes, for example, who is blamed for simulating a lot and falling after every touch.

On the other hand, it is one match, although it cannot be dismissed easily. But I don’t think it will affect United in any way. They are in the game in the FA Cup, the Europa League and theoretically still in the English league. The matches will follow quickly and they will certainly want to win another cup before the end of the season.

Liverpool are unbalanced. The Reds put in a performance like that and then they are capable of losing to a team from the bottom of the table. They probably had nothing to lose in this match, they flew into it, but I must also repeat that Manchester made everything very easy for them. The goals in the second half were scored after schoolboy mistakes. But it must also be said that Liverpool was amazing, Salah or Núñez were great. Then when they were leading by three or four goals, their confidence grew, the fans drove them and they enjoyed the game.

Such a high victory will give Liverpool confidence for the rest of the season, they will definitely want to get as high as possible in the table. It proved that he still has the quality and that he can compete with any team in the world. He will definitely want to get into the Champions League, i.e. push into the top four in the Premier League. The duel with Real Madrid after the 2:5 home defeat in the round of 16 of the Champions League will probably not be repeated.

The fight for the title in the Premier League will probably remain only between Arsenal and Manchester City. The Citizens beat Newcastle at the weekend, the game was more or less even, but City didn’t create that many chances. Newcastle played quite well, it was their fault that they didn’t take any of the good chances. He had three or four, he could have got a point, but he’s not doing well in the end at the moment.

So this is an absolute blast and more than an important moment for the Gunners 💫! Reiss Nelson in the 7th minute of the setup decided that the three points will stay at the Emirates Stadium today 🔥! #ARSBOU – 3:2 pic.twitter.com/Z2OqaXOisw — CANAL+ Sport CZ/SK (@CANALSportCZ) March 4, 2023

Arsenal will be way up there after the turnaround against Bournemouth. He was losing 0:2 in the 60th minute and eventually won. Such an act is very much appreciated, no matter what team it comes against. These points can win him the title.

It’s always up and down at West Ham. They beat Nottingham 4-0 one weekend, then put in a decent game at Manchester United, albeit going out in the FA Cup, and then lose 0-4 at Brighton. I thought the Hammers might at least think about a point, but they didn’t deserve anything. They were harmless, except perhaps for one occasion by Bowen. The first goal was scored from a penalty after an unnecessary mistake by Bowen, he flew into the opponent’s goal. Then it was already rolling at West Ham, I think that the full-back Johnson, who comes in place of Vladi Coufala, did not play a very good match.