Home Sports Man Utd win Carabao Cup: Bruno Fernandes says winning League Cup is not enough for Red Devils
Sports

Man Utd win Carabao Cup: Bruno Fernandes says winning League Cup is not enough for Red Devils

by admin
Man Utd win Carabao Cup: Bruno Fernandes says winning League Cup is not enough for Red Devils
Manchester United have won the League Cup for a sixth time, behind only Liverpool (9) and Manchester City (8) in the competition’s history

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says “we want more and need more” trophies after the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United.

First-half goals by Brazil midfielder Casemiro and an own goal from Dutch defender Sven Botman secured the Red Devils a first trophy in six years.

“We have been searching for this moment,” Fernandes told Sky Sports after the 2-0 win at Wembley.

“I am satisfied now because I get my trophy but I want more.”

Portugal international Fernandes added: “It’s the first trophy of the season but we want more and need more. This is not enough for this club.

Sunday’s victory was the first time the club had lifted a trophy since the 2016-17 season, when they won both the EFL Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United are still chasing more domestic and European honours this season.

Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League while they face West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday (19:45 GMT)

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal with 14 games to play.

More to follow.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

See also  It starts with the Coppa Il Colleretto of the former immediately challenges Ivrea

You may also like

Fabien Galthié: “When you take an attacking bonus...

Carabao Cup final 2023: Inside Erik ten Hag’s...

Women’s FA Cup: Manchester United and Chelsea among...

Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United: Erik ten Hag’s...

Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo out contro i Suns

Derrick Rose: Never talked about a buyout with...

Milan, does the new attacking midfielder come from...

Orsolini cold Inter: defeat in Bologna

Il Foglio, its “liberal journalism” and that sheep...

Scattered considerations after Salernitana-Monza (3-0) – Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy