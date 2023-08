100

Manchester City striker, who passed through Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland, scored his 100th goal on Friday in one of the five major European Championships, in 103 matches. He is the second youngest player to reach 100 goals in the Big 5 in the 21st century (23 years and 21 days), behind Kylian Mbappé (22 years and 91 days), according to Football Stats.

