On August 11, Beijing time, according to a headline in the Manchester Evening News, Michael Knighton confirmed that he was drafting an offer to acquire Manchester United from the Glazer family.

Michael Knighton, a former Manchester United director who nearly bought the club in the 1980s, is planning to submit a formal offer to buy Manchester United from the Glazers.

After a string of mistakes in recent years and another disappointing summer transfer window, United’s American boss is under increasing pressure to sell the club.

Hundreds of fans protested ahead of Sunday’s game against Brighton as they marched to Old Trafford before kick-off. As the parade got closer to the pitch, it got bigger, forcing the club mall to close twice.

And when the game was about 10 minutes into the game, the slogans against the Glazer family resounded at Old Trafford, which was also because Avram Glazer was at Old Trafford for the first time in nearly 12 months. Germany is watching Manchester United’s sake.

Michael Knighton wants to be successful in taking over Manchester United, but has been candid that his potential offer would be “probably redundant” if Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in a standalone takeover .

Knighton had previously wooed Ratcliffe to join his team to jointly acquire and manage Manchester United. And his statement this time is to reveal that the win over is not going well, and Ratcliffe has the possibility of “going it alone”.

Ratcliffe is Britain’s richest man, with a net worth of around £12 billion, and has been linked with the takeover of Manchester United several times in the past. But the UK’s richest man has explicitly rejected talk of taking over Old Trafford before buying the French club Nice, suggesting that while he is indeed a fan, he would not be interested in buying Manchester United because of the Glazers’ family Too much “big trouble” is being created here.

It is worth mentioning that the assets of the Glazer family are about 3.9 billion pounds, and Michael Knighton, who claims to have assets of about 5.8 million pounds, is in fact just a middleman, and his so-called acquisition is nothing more than a A consortium was formed to kick out the Americans who were angry with the fans.

