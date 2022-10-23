Bruno Fernandes has refused to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Manchester United following Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

After Manchester United’s 1-1 lucky draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Fei B was asked about the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo, a fellow Portuguese, in an interview, but Fei B said that he would not talk about Ronaldo’s situation publicly, and these issues must be resolved within the club. .

He told BT Sport: “We’re not going to talk about it, we’re going to solve it within the club. We have to deal with it internally, it’s not necessary for other people to know what we’re thinking. The most important thing is that everyone, including Ronaldo, Inside, the team can win.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was removed from the squad for the match against Chelsea. Previously, in the team’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Ronaldo walked straight back to the players’ locker room and left the field before the game was over. It is reported that Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute at the end of the game.

The Red Devils face Sharif in the Europa League on Thursday. It is unclear whether Ronaldo will be on the roster for that match.