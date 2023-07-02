Reinforce the center forward! Italian media: Manchester United’s 35 million euro bid for Højbjerg was rejected last season with 16 goals and 5 assists

Manchester United’s search for a center forward continues as Italian media reports indicate that their bid for Danish player Højbjerg has been rejected by Atlanta. Højbjerg, who had an impressive season last year with 16 goals and 5 assists, has caught the attention of both Manchester United and Juventus.

According to the Italian newspaper “Corriere dello Sport,” Atlanta has turned down Manchester United’s initial offer of 35 million euros. The club has made it clear that any negotiations for Højbjerg will have to start at a minimum of 45 million euros. The Danish player has also attracted interest from Juventus, who are looking to replace Vlahovic in the center position. Vlahovic’s strained relationship with coach Allegri has spurred the Bianconeri to seek a replacement, with Højbjerg being their desired choice.

Højbjerg, a 20-year-old left-footed player, stands tall at 1.91 meters and is often compared to Harland. Praised for his talent and potential, Højbjerg is currently valued at 45 million euros, making him the most valuable player in the Atlanta team. In the last season, he appeared in a total of 42 games for Atlanta across all competitions, starting 27 of them and contributing with 16 goals and 5 assists.

Atlanta acquired Højbjerg from Graz Storm last summer for a transfer fee of 17.2 million euros. Since then, he has been a key player for both Atlanta and the Danish national team, demonstrating unlimited potential. With such promise, it is believed that any team interested in signing Højbjerg would need to shell out at least 50 million euros in transfer fees.

While Manchester United’s pursuit of a center forward continues, it remains to be seen if they will meet Atlanta’s asking price for Højbjerg. Juventus, on the other hand, sees him as a potential replacement for Vlahovic and could make a move for the Danish star.

